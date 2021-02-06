Jeereddi Investments LP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Jeereddi Investments LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises about 2.5% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,533,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,820,273. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

