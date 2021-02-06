Jeereddi Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Jeereddi Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Altice USA makes up 1.0% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Altice USA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Altice USA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,058. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 204.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

