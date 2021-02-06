Jeereddi Investments LP Sells 6,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Jeereddi Investments LP cut its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for 1.4% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jeereddi Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SIX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 3,076,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

