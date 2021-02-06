JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.80. 7,024,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,657. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

