JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,422 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

