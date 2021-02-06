JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) (LON:JKX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.45

JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) (LON:JKX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.45 and traded as high as $32.50. JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 94,792 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £55.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2.58.

About JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

