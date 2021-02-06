Jobchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,352.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $1,352.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.47 or 0.01168201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.56 or 0.06402814 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00050775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00033888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

JOB is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,422,376 tokens. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.