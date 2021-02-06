Jobchain Market Cap Tops $3.42 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Jobchain token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $4,900.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.36 or 0.01162679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.14 or 0.06415723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015242 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,643,080,894 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.