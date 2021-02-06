Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,312 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. 3,890,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,239. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

