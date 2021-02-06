Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

