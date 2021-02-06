Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. AlphaValue lowered Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $85.22.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

