Joint Ventures Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,611.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $33,749.51 and $8,611.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00064419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.33 or 0.01207868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.34 or 0.06378861 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00035492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00020699 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

