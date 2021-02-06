Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JLL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 143,246 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 275,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 129,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,969,000 after acquiring an additional 122,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.26. The stock had a trading volume of 459,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,742. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

