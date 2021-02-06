Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) vs. Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Head to Head Analysis

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Jounce Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Jounce Therapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 72.61%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.96%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -850.81% -625.24% -70.31% Jounce Therapeutics N/A -72.91% -59.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Jounce Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $2.33 million 76.89 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Jounce Therapeutics $147.87 million 3.63 $56.82 million $1.66 8.11

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer. It is also developing JTX-4014, a clinical-stage anti-PD-1 antibody for combination therapy; and JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment that is in the IND-enabling phase. The company's product candidate includes JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

