JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.9% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 135,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

