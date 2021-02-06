JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $420.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

