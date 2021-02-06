Juggernaut (JGN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $547,380.00

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Juggernaut token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 169.6% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $547,380.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00182282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063886 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00232605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00047518 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.