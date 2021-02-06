Juggernaut Price Tops $0.23 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $477,340.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 208.1% higher against the US dollar. One Juggernaut token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00177229 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00226413 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00071202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043096 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

