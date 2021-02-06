JUST 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $219.00 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, JUST has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $80.84 million and approximately $219.00 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00050074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00178277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00226474 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00070832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00042896 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

