JUST Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $82.07 million and approximately $197.70 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00180361 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00062772 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00075790 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00233698 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047982 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.