JustLiquidity 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.70 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $8.39 million and $3.70 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for about $52.94 or 0.00136814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00183335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00063239 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00076484 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048136 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

