Juventus Fan Token Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.69 or 0.00021630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00051135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00176853 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00062490 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00076222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00225006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

