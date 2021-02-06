Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Kamada reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 5,859.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 390,630 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

