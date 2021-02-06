KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Shares Up 0.1%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.76. 178,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 172,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

KAOOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KAO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KAO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

