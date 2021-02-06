KARMA Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 360.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. KARMA has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $105.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. One KARMA token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003799 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00110437 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

