KARMA (KARMA) Price Up 45.6% Over Last 7 Days

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 2,376% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $119.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003721 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00113788 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

