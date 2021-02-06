Kava.io One Day Trading Volume Hits $127.14 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Kava.io token can now be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00008620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $199.05 million and $127.14 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00248638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $828.82 or 0.02100484 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,036,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

