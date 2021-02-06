KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of KB Home by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 51.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBH opened at $42.55 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

