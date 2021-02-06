KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of KB Home by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 51.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBH opened at $42.55 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.