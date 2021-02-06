Keep3rV1 (KP3R) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.02 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $364.93 or 0.00908167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $72.99 million and $12.02 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00051135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00176853 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00062490 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00076222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00225006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044049 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

