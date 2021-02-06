Keep4r Price Tops $16.68 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Keep4r token can now be bought for $16.68 or 0.00041609 BTC on exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $1.26 million and $168,956.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00180412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00062706 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00077576 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00224702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044152 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,656 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

