KeeperDAO Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $411.82 or 0.01056941 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and $12.18 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00186622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00063718 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00077378 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00230035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046311 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

