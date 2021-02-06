Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

