Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,044 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,518.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

