Kemacoin Trading Up 16.4% This Week (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $21,851.41 and $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00026811 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 746.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001200 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

