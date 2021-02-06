Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Trading Up 1.4%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) shares rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $551.00 and last traded at $537.17. Approximately 2,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.83.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keyence from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $552.61 and a 200-day moving average of $481.77.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

