Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Increased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 3.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 236,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $10,612,549.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,341,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $142.95 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

