Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up 3.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $142.95 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

