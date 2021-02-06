Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

