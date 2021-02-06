Kin (KIN) Hits Market Cap of $77.00 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Kin has a market cap of $77.00 million and $599,950.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00181314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00062239 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00075778 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.