Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $178.16

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.16 and traded as high as $188.00. Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) shares last traded at $186.22, with a volume of 53,434 shares trading hands.

KXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$230.00 to C$288.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$178.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$190.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.49.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$1,724,798.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$3,242,092.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,589,557.15. Insiders sold a total of 53,149 shares of company stock worth $9,744,681 in the last ninety days.

About Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.