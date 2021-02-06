King DAG Hits Market Capitalization of $15.29 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One King DAG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000696 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00179712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00223270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00043022 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

