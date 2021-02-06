Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) traded up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. 2,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

Kingsoft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and Internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Software; Cloud Services; and Office Software and Services and Others. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.