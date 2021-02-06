KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce $545.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.10 million and the highest is $556.70 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $482.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 910,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $44.65 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.