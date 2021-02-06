KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $371,035.00

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00006509 BTC on major exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $14.71 million and approximately $371,035.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00051009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00181803 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063524 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00076655 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00231249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00048168 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

KLAYswap Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

