KLAYswap Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $14.85 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $14.85 million and $484,097.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.55 or 0.00006316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00181232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00061490 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00073064 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00224060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00042863 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

