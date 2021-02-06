Klimatas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $711.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $16,900.23 and approximately $711.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

