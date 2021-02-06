Klimatas Market Cap Reaches $20,498.36 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $20,498.36 and $1,711.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 49% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

