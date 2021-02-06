Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned approximately 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $152.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $168.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

