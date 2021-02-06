Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 1,333 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

SBUX opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

