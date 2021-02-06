Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 2,592 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $2,450,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,115.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

